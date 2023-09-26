How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been dating?
Kansas City, Missouri - With the romance rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce seemingly confirmed, fan speculation is running rampant as Swifties (and football fans) theorize about when the supposed couple got together.
With the pop culture and sports spheres aligned and the country united behind America's new "royal couple," Taylor and Travis (Traylor?) are seemingly the only thing anyone can talk about.
Though Sunday was the first official joint appearance by the pair, chatter about the 33-year-olds' potential connection has been going on for months.
So when did it all begin?
The earliest speculation came straight from Travis when he revealed his failed attempt to shoot his shot with Taylor after her Eras Tour show in Kansas City in July.
While telling the tale on his New Heights podcast, Travis said he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, with the tight end playing coy when his brother, Jason, asked if he meant his jersey number or phone number.
After that, all was fairly quiet until anonymous sources claimed that Taylor and Travis were "quietly hanging out" earlier this month.
The reports alleged that the pair were spending time together in New York, and while there was never any formal proof, Travis slyly confirmed he'd been in the Big Apple during his break ahead of the current NFL season. Taylor, meanwhile, has been consistently spotted in Manhattan while on hiatus from The Eras Tour.
From there, things kicked up quickly, and inside sources have shed some light on what exactly went down before the Anti-Hero singer's viral appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have hung out "several times" before Chiefs game
As rumors flew in mid-September, Jason Kelce followed up his initial claim that he didn't know what was going on in his brother's love life with a tongue-in-cheek confirmation of the rumors.
Taylor's appearance in Kansas City came just days later, but new reports from TMZ have established that the Chiefs game was not the first time she'd spent time with Travis. Insiders said that the pair had met up "several times" in the prior months but in "very private" settings.
However, the sources said that Sunday was the first time Taylor met Travis' mom, Donna.
Despite the high-profile debut, the informants emphasized that the Grammy winner and the Super Bowl champ are not "officially" together quite yet.
According to ET, Taylor liked that Travis was open about his interest in her, with an insider saying, "She likes that he pursued her, and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."
"Taylor wants a guy that's into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities," the source added.
It seems that practically all of America is behind the rumored love story, and the proof is in the numbers, as sales of Travis' No. 87 Chiefs jerseys spiked almost 400% after Taylor's appearance at Sunday's match-up, per TMZ.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP