How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been dating?

Kansas City, Missouri - With the romance rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce seemingly confirmed, fan speculation is running rampant as Swifties (and football fans) theorize about when the supposed couple got together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly been hanging out privately over the past few months before seemingly confirming romance rumors on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the pop culture and sports spheres aligned and the country united behind America's new "royal couple," Taylor and Travis (Traylor?) are seemingly the only thing anyone can talk about.



Though Sunday was the first official joint appearance by the pair, chatter about the 33-year-olds' potential connection has been going on for months.

So when did it all begin?

The earliest speculation came straight from Travis when he revealed his failed attempt to shoot his shot with Taylor after her Eras Tour show in Kansas City in July.

While telling the tale on his New Heights podcast, Travis said he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, with the tight end playing coy when his brother, Jason, asked if he meant his jersey number or phone number.

After that, all was fairly quiet until anonymous sources claimed that Taylor and Travis were "quietly hanging out" earlier this month.

The reports alleged that the pair were spending time together in New York, and while there was never any formal proof, Travis slyly confirmed he'd been in the Big Apple during his break ahead of the current NFL season. Taylor, meanwhile, has been consistently spotted in Manhattan while on hiatus from The Eras Tour.

From there, things kicked up quickly, and inside sources have shed some light on what exactly went down before the Anti-Hero singer's viral appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.