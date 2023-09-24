Taylor Swift spotted at Travis Kelce's Chiefs game with serious box seats status!

Kansas City, Missouri - The rumors may be true! Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, sparking more Swifties chatter that the pop star and two-time Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce are a new couple.

Taylor Swift (l.) was seen at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday in the box of rumored boo Travis Kelce who played against the Chicago Bears. © Collage: Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It looks like adding your phone number to a friendship bracelet is the perfect way to start a relationship!

The internet was sent into a frenzy as Taylor Swift was spotted cheering for the Chiefs from Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, per People.

Speculation about the two dating has been swirling for a while, with Travis' brother Jason even weighing in on the tea.

But it reached its peak after the singer's surprise cameo at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears NFL game.

The 33-year-old artist was seen sporting a Chiefs jersey and a ginormous smile, standing and clapping next to Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.