Taylor Swift gets cozy with Travis Kelce in first PDA pics!

Kansas City, Missouri - The first photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's post-game festivities in Kansas City have arrived!

New photos have revealed the first look inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent post-game celebration. © Collage: JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old singer was snapped with her arm around Travis while hanging out at Prime Social in Kansas City after Sunday's Chiefs game.

After Taylor's viral appearance in the 33-year-old athlete's suite at Arrowhead Stadium, the rumored couple traveled to the popular restaurant, which Travis reportedly rented out for the night.

Taylor mingled with many of the tight end's teammates, family, and friends during the late-night celebration.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed he'd met Taylor at the after-party and had nothing but praise for the Grammy winner.

"I met her, she was really cool. Good people," he said. "Like Trav said, I'm gonna let them have their privacy and keep it moving.

Travis painted a similar picture of the evening on his New Heights podcast, which dropped a new episode on Wednesday discussing the Chiefs game and Taylor's surprise appearance.