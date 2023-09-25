Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first joint appearance with post-game exit
Kansas City, Missouri - After Taylor Swift seemingly confirmed the Travis Kelce romance rumors at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game, the stars made their first joint appearance as they left the stadium in style.
Taylor Swift was the talk of this week's NFL Sunday thanks to her apparent confirmation of weeks-long chatter that she has been secretly spending time with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.
After watching the Chiefs' victory from a lavish suite alongside Travis' mom, Donna, the 33-year-old singer made her first appearance alongside the 33-year-old athlete after the game's end.
In a clip captured by sports anchor Jarrett Payton, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together. While Taylor donned Chiefs gear, the NFL star rocked his entrance fit once again.
And what was the name of Travis' outfit, you're (most likely not) wondering? The 1989 Bedroom Painting set! Yep, just like the Taylor Swift re-recording set to drop next month.
But the pair's debut didn't end there, as the Anti-Hero artist was later spotted driving away with Travis in his convertible, ending the night in style.
As football fans and Swifties alike lose their minds over this celebrity pairing, more insiders are dishing on the makings of the duo's unexpected romance.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially dating?
Per PEOPLE, a source revealed that Taylor had no hesitation in accepting Travis' invite to the game, which he revealed on his New Heights podcast ahead of Sunday's match-up.
"Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends," the insider said. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course, she said 'yes.'"Travis' teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, praised the singer and joked that he knew he had a responsibility to give Travis a chance to score a touchdown with Taylor in the house.
Meanwhile, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick hilariously weighed in by declaring, "Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."
As for the Swiftie side of things, the pair seems to be a widespread hit, with one fan writing, "if this sticks they will literally be the closest thing america has to a royal couple."
There may be hope for fans looking for some more appearances from the pair, as Travis and the Chiefs are traveling to New Jersey for a match-up against the Jets on October 1.
With Taylor living in New York City during her break from The Eras Tour, an appearance at MetLife Stadium is certainly not out of the question!
