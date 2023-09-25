Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first joint appearance with post-game exit

Kansas City, Missouri - After Taylor Swift seemingly confirmed the Travis Kelce romance rumors at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game, the stars made their first joint appearance as they left the stadium in style.

Taylor Swift made her first appearance with Travis Kelce as the pair exited Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. © Collage: Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@nfl

Taylor Swift was the talk of this week's NFL Sunday thanks to her apparent confirmation of weeks-long chatter that she has been secretly spending time with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

After watching the Chiefs' victory from a lavish suite alongside Travis' mom, Donna, the 33-year-old singer made her first appearance alongside the 33-year-old athlete after the game's end.

In a clip captured by sports anchor Jarrett Payton, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together. While Taylor donned Chiefs gear, the NFL star rocked his entrance fit once again.

And what was the name of Travis' outfit, you're (most likely not) wondering? The 1989 Bedroom Painting set! Yep, just like the Taylor Swift re-recording set to drop next month.

But the pair's debut didn't end there, as the Anti-Hero artist was later spotted driving away with Travis in his convertible, ending the night in style.

As football fans and Swifties alike lose their minds over this celebrity pairing, more insiders are dishing on the makings of the duo's unexpected romance.