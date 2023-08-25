Taylor Swift debuts never-before-played surprise songs at Mexico City Eras Tour

Mexico City, Mexico - Taylor Swift has officially kicked off the international leg of The Eras Tour, and despite rampant fan theories, night one in Mexico City confirmed she has not reset the surprise song pool for the Latin American shows.

Taylor Swift kicked off the international leg of The Eras Tour in Mexico City on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@isabellasodi & @helgapataki21

Bienvenidos al Eras Tour!

Joined by opening act Sabrina Carpenter, the 33-year-old played the first of four nights at Foro Sol in Mexico City on Thursday.

While Swifties were buzzing with theories about big changes for the international leg, the Anti-Hero singer did not debut any new outfits.

She also did not make any major setlist changes outside of the return of 'tis the damn season, which had been briefly replaced by no body, no crime in the evermore set at shows where HAIM served as an opener.

As always, all eyes were on the acoustic set, with many fans wondering whether the international leg would see a surprise song reset.

Though it's certainly not ruled out for the future, it seems Swift is holding true to her word for the Latin American leg, as Thursday's surprise songs were both live debuts.