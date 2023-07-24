Taylor Swift laughs off Kanye West and changes up the setlist at The Eras Tour Seattle

Seattle, Washington - Taylor Swift gave fans a taste of Reputation (Taylor's Version) as she performed one of the album's hits — believed to be about her infamous feud with Kanye West — during her surprise-filled stay in Seattle .

In Seattle, Taylor Swift performed This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, which is assumed to be about her feud with Kanye West.. © Collage: Larry Busacca & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old performed This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things during her surprise set at the first of two shows at Lumen Field.

Played on the guitar, the track recalls Swift's frustrations about her on-and-off feud with the rapper.

Though she publicly forgave him for interrupting her 2009 VMAs speech, things turned sour once again in 2016.

After the Anti-Hero artist expressed her outrage at West's lyric, "I made that b***h famous," Kim Kardashian released a snippet of a phone call between Swift and West that suggested she was aware she'd be referenced in the song. Still, Swift denied that she was told that specific lyric, which was later proven when the complete phone call leaked in 2020.

After the 46-year-old rapper's dramatic downfall and many controversies, Swift certainly came out on top, and she can't help but laugh looking back.

"And here's to you, because forgiveness is a nice thing to do," she sang on Saturday before bursting into laughter and saying, "I can't even say it with a straight face."

The entire bit is featured in the original recording of the song, but fans couldn't get enough of Swift's performance so many years later.

The Lavender Haze singer's stay in Seattle, as usual, was filled with plenty of exciting surprises for fans, including one major setlist change!