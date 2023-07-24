Taylor Swift laughs off Kanye West and changes up the setlist at The Eras Tour Seattle
Seattle, Washington - Taylor Swift gave fans a taste of Reputation (Taylor's Version) as she performed one of the album's hits — believed to be about her infamous feud with Kanye West — during her surprise-filled stay in Seattle.
The 33-year-old performed This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things during her surprise set at the first of two shows at Lumen Field.
Played on the guitar, the track recalls Swift's frustrations about her on-and-off feud with the rapper.
Though she publicly forgave him for interrupting her 2009 VMAs speech, things turned sour once again in 2016.
After the Anti-Hero artist expressed her outrage at West's lyric, "I made that b***h famous," Kim Kardashian released a snippet of a phone call between Swift and West that suggested she was aware she'd be referenced in the song. Still, Swift denied that she was told that specific lyric, which was later proven when the complete phone call leaked in 2020.
After the 46-year-old rapper's dramatic downfall and many controversies, Swift certainly came out on top, and she can't help but laugh looking back.
"And here's to you, because forgiveness is a nice thing to do," she sang on Saturday before bursting into laughter and saying, "I can't even say it with a straight face."
The entire bit is featured in the original recording of the song, but fans couldn't get enough of Swift's performance so many years later.
The Lavender Haze singer's stay in Seattle, as usual, was filled with plenty of exciting surprises for fans, including one major setlist change!
Taylor Swift changes up the evermore set at The Eras Tour
Swift once again included Long Live in the Speak Now set, as the addition seemingly became permanent after Taylor's Version of the album dropped on July 7.
With HAIM making its debut as an opening act, their collaboration with Swift - no body, no crime - was added to the evermore set.
Though fans were over the moon about the song's first-ever live performance, it did come at the cost of 'tis the damn season, which was cut from the era.
The setlist changes continued through Sunday, suggesting that this will be the case for every show opened by HAIM, which includes all of the remaining US dates.
As for the other surprises of the weekend, Swift also performed Everything Has Changed (sans Ed Sheeran), Tied Together with a Smile, and Message in a Bottle across the two acoustic sets.
