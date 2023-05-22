Did Taylor Swift take a shot at Joe Alwyn with her latest Eras Tour surprise songs?
Foxborough, Massachusetts - Taylor Swift graced the stage in Foxborough on Friday night for her latest stop on The Eras Tour, and her surprise songs for the evening have raised a few eyebrows among fans.
The 33-year-old performed her first of three shows at Gillette Stadium on Friday, once again playing two surprise acoustic songs toward the end of her three-hour set.
The night's picks were Should've Said No, from her self-titled debut album, and Better Man, a vault track from Red (Taylor's Version).
While the fan favorites certainly pleased concertgoers, some are speculating on Swift's motivations for picking these tracks in particular.
Should've Said No is a pretty scathing break-up anthem in which the narrator slams an ex for cheating.
Similarly, Better Man expresses remorse for a relationship that came to an end with the lyrics, "We might still be in love if you were a better man."
The combo has led some Swifties to speculate the choices may have been a shady nod to her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, whom she split from last month.
Taylor Swift fans speculate about her surprise songs choices
Amid the speculation, some Swifties pointed to Thursday's exclusive report from The Daily Mail, in which "a source with exclusive inside knowledge" claimed that Alwyn is "distraught and slighted" by Swift's new rumored romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
While Swift and Alwyn ended their six-year relationship in April, the rumors about the Lavender Haze singer dating Healy kicked up in early May before a number of cozy appearances together seemed to confirm the rumors.
The Daily Mail's report claims that the 32-year-old British actor feels betrayed by the new romance because Swift and Healy have been friends for years. Still, the source denied that there had been any "overlap" in the two relationships.
With Friday being the first show since the report was released, some Swifties believe she picked those surprise songs out of frustration at Alwyn's reported feelings of betrayal.
Since the performance, fans have flooded social media with their curiosity at what might have gone down behind the scenes.
Cover photo: Collage: Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP