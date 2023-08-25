What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour show in Mexico City?
Mexico City, Mexico - Taylor Swift is officially bringing The Eras Tour out of the US with the first international dates of the tour, and fans are already buzzing about what surprise songs may in store.
The 33-year-old will begin the international leg of the sold-out concert series in Latin America, with Mexico City's Foro Sol earning the opening night slot on Thursday.
Swifties everywhere are speculating about what a new leg of the tour means, especially when it comes to the surprise songs.
The Anti-Hero singer initially said that surprise songs, which are performed during the acoustic set, will not repeat, with the only exceptions being songs she messed up and songs from Midnights.
However, many fans believe that she'll reset the surprise song list for the international dates, as there are far more remaining shows than available song pairings.
Still, the Latin American leg is short enough that Swift theoretically could stick to just the remaining pool before resetting in 2024. In that case, some of the top picks may be the biggest fan favorites that have yet to be played: Cornelia Street, I Did Something Bad, The Way I Loved You, peace, and Better Than Revenge.
Swifties are also busy cooking up some wild theories about the Mexico City surprise songs that speculate the Karma songstress will bring out a major special guest during the four-night stint!
Will Taylor Swift have a special guest at The Eras Tour in Mexico City?
Though Swifties don't have the best track record when it comes to predicting surprise guests, that hasn't stopped a flood of new theories about a potential Lana Del Rey appearance in Mexico City.
The 38-year-old musician is fresh off of her own concert stint in Mexico, and she even played in the same arena Swift will be in this weekend.
If she does make a special guest appearance at The Eras Tour, it will most certainly be for a performance of their collaboration, Snow at the Beach, from Midnights. Maybe even the more Lana version?
It's also worth paying attention to the opening acts on The Eras Tour, as Swift often honors the artists with a performance of their favorite song of hers.
Sabrina Carpenter will be making her Eras Tour debut in Mexico City, so fans can potentially expect a performance of happiness or Safe and Sound, both of which are not featured on the main setlist and have been played as surprise songs.
Another popular theory is that Swift will sing Me!, based on a previous pattern of her surprise songs. The tour's first surprise song was Tim McGraw, the first of her songs lost in the masters deal, while the US leg's final song was New Year's Day, the closing track of Reputation. Me! was the first song Swift released that she currently owns the masters to after leaving Big Machine Records.
Fans will learn the final answers at surprise song o'clock (around 10:30 PM CST), and if you're not attending the show, be sure to hit up a live stream to beat the Swiftie FOMO!
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP