What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour show in Mexico City?

Mexico City, Mexico - Taylor Swift is officially bringing The Eras Tour out of the US with the first international dates of the tour, and fans are already buzzing about what surprise songs may in store.

Taylor Swift will play four nights at Foro Sol in Mexico City beginning on Thursday. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old will begin the international leg of the sold-out concert series in Latin America, with Mexico City's Foro Sol earning the opening night slot on Thursday.

Swifties everywhere are speculating about what a new leg of the tour means, especially when it comes to the surprise songs.

The Anti-Hero singer initially said that surprise songs, which are performed during the acoustic set, will not repeat, with the only exceptions being songs she messed up and songs from Midnights.

However, many fans believe that she'll reset the surprise song list for the international dates, as there are far more remaining shows than available song pairings.

Still, the Latin American leg is short enough that Swift theoretically could stick to just the remaining pool before resetting in 2024. In that case, some of the top picks may be the biggest fan favorites that have yet to be played: Cornelia Street, I Did Something Bad, The Way I Loved You, peace, and Better Than Revenge.

Swifties are also busy cooking up some wild theories about the Mexico City surprise songs that speculate the Karma songstress will bring out a major special guest during the four-night stint!