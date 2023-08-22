Will Taylor Swift change The Eras Tour setlist in Latin America?

Mexico City, Mexico - Taylor Swift is gearing up to kick off the international dates of The Eras Tour , but are fans in for some major changes at the upcoming shows?

Taylor Swift will kick off the international dates of The Eras Tour on August 24 in Mexico. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & USA TODAY Network

The 33-year-old concluded the first leg of the sold-out stadium tour in the US with a memorable stint in Los Angeles that ended with the announcement of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

After a short time off, Swift is going back on the road as she begins the Latin America leg of The Eras Tour in Mexico City on Thursday.

With the start of a new leg, many fans are speculating that the Anti-Hero singer will opt to make some notable changes to the shows.

Swift is certainly no stranger to introducing new outfits, as she swapped out several different dresses as part of the 1989 (Taylor's Version) announcement in Los Angeles, so Swifties can certainly expect at least a few new looks. Will Reputation finally score an alternate outfit? Only time will tell!

As for the setlist, some have speculated she could make some changes within the eras. While the addition of something like a debut set may be too far-fetched, she may make subtle swaps, as she did between invisible string and the 1 earlier this year.

But there's one question that is weighing heaviest on Swifties' minds: will Taylor Swift reset the surprise songs for the international leg?