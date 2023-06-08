Taylor Swift adds another Eras Tour date as fans fight for tickets
Buenos Aires, Argentina - The ticket-buying chaos continues for Taylor Swift fans as the international sales for The Eras Tour get underway.
On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer added another night to her first crop of international shows on The Eras Tour.
Swift will now play nine shows in Latin America, with the newest addition being another night at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires on November 11.
The great war for tickets to the Argentinian shows began on Monday, with over two and a half million fans in the virtual queue for tickets, according to Ámbito.
The sale used AllAccess to sell the tickets, with the website reportedly working well throughout the entire sale (unlike the disaster that was the US presale).
As expected, demand is incredibly high for all of the Latin American shows, with fans in Brazil already camping out for the general admission sale on June 12.
Taylor Swift fans take on international ticket sales for The Eras Tour
On Tuesday, Swift had an early presale for fans who had tickets to Lover Fest in São Paulo, which was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The online Brazil sales are hosted by Tickets for Fun.
Tickets for the three shows in Mexico City, Mexico, will be sold through Ticketmaster.
Swift will conclude her run in the US in Los Angeles, California, on August 9, before kicking off the Latin American leg in Mexico City on August 24.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP