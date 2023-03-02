Will Smith gives first award speech since Oscars controversy

Los Angeles, California - Will Smith delivered his first acceptance speech since the 2022 Oscars after he received the Beacon Award on Wednesday at the African American Film Critics Association Awards.

Will Smith (r) and director Antoine Fuqua accepted the Beacon Award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While accepting the honor alongside director Antoine Fuqua for their movie, Emancipation, Smith thanked everyone in the "room for keeping our stories alive." The ceremony marked the actor's first awards show appearance since the film academy banned him from the Oscars for 10 years for slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards, where Smith won the prize for lead actor.

"In this room are people who really suffer for the art to bring these stories to the screen and to deliver them in a way that has emotional impact ... and hopefully just the subtle possibility to change a heart or to change a mind," Smith said Wednesday.

"More than anything, I want to thank my brother, Antoine Fuqua. He didn't compromise on one shot, dog. His heart, his mind, his desire to deliver this story to all of you and to the world – I was blown away by the lengths that he was willing to make me go through to deliver this film."

During his speech, Smith deemed Emancipation – based on the true story of an enslaved man who escaped a Louisiana plantation and embarked on a dangerous journey to freedom – "the most difficult film of my entire career." He also offered a glimpse into his experience shooting the project, recalling a shocking moment in which a cast member improvised a scene and spit on him without warning.

"It's really difficult to transport a modern mind to that time period. It's difficult to imagine that level of inhumanity," Smith said. "I was in a scene with one of the white actors, and ... he ad-libbed and spit in the middle of my chest ... If I had pearls on, I definitely would've clutched them."