Easy salsa recipe: How to make your own salsa for your Super Bowl party

Salsa is a simple game day snack that you can whip up in a flash. You can make it with almost any fruit or vegetable you happen to have in your fridge, as long as you have these four things on hand!

Salsa is more than just a dance. It's a perfect Super Bowl party food. You can dip chips into it, you can use it as a topping, or you can just eat it with a spoon.

To make a fresh salsa, there are just four things you need to have on hand:

onion

garlic

cilantro

lime

Onions are pungent and give your salsa a bite. These can be chopped or diced, and cooked, or raw, and even pickled can be nice.

Garlic is powerful when raw and sweet and sultry when roasted. And regardless of whether you cook it or not, it adds depth to a salsa and almost any dish.

Lime juice or bits add acidity and brightness to your dip. Lime is best, but lemon will also do in a pinch.

Love it or think it tastes like soap, cilantro is a beautiful and classic addition to many a fresh salsa. But if you really hate it, you can scrap it.

These make up your base. What comes next is really all just a matter of taste or what happens to be in your fridge – or what you can grab from the store.