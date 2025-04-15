Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies again in Federal Trade Commission antitrust trial

Washington DC - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took the stand for a second day Tuesday in a landmark US antitrust trial where his conglomerate Meta is accused of taking over Instagram and WhatsApp before they could become competitors.

The federal court trial in Washington has dashed Zuckerberg's hopes that the return of President Donald Trump to the White House would see the government let up on the enforcement of antitrust law against Big Tech.

The case could see the social media titan forced to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, which have grown into global powerhouses since their buyout.

It was originally filed in December 2020 during the first Trump administration, and all eyes were on whether the Republican would ask the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to stand down.

Zuckerberg, the world's third-richest person, has made repeated visits to the White House as he tried to persuade the president to choose a settlement instead of fighting the trial.

As part of his lobbying efforts, Zuckerberg contributed to Trump's inauguration fund and overhauled content moderation policies. He also purchased a $23 million mansion in Washington in what was seen as a bid to spend more time close to the center of political power.

Central to the case is Facebook's 2012 billion-dollar purchase of Instagram – then a small but promising photo-sharing app that now boasts two billion active users.

An email from Zuckerberg cited by the FTC showed him depicting Instagram's emergence as "really scary," adding that is "why we might want to consider paying a lot of money for this."