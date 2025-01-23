Meta denies forcing users to follow Trump administration accounts

Menlo Park, California - Social networking giant Meta has denied complaints from some users that they are being forced to follow accounts belonging to the new administration of President Donald Trump .

Meta, helmed by billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has said it is not forcing users to follow accounts linked to the new Trump administration. © JEFF KOWALSKY, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Accounts belonging to Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance "are managed by the White House so with a new administration, the content on those pages changes," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone posted on X on Wednesday.

"People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts" around the change in government, Stone added.

The same process had happened during the last presidential transition in 2021, he said.

"It may take some time for follow and unfollow requests to go through as these accounts change hands," he added in response to some users' complaints they were unable to stop following the new administration.

The complaints follow sustained efforts by Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg to stay in Trump's good graces since his November election victory.