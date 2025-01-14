Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg set for prominent roles at Trump inauguration

Washington DC - Billionaires Elon Musk , Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg will all reportedly attend Donald Trump's inauguration next week, highlighting their prominent roles in the incoming administration.

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos play prominent roles at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. © Collage: STR / JIJI Press / AFP & Credit RYAN COLLERD / AFP & Credit Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

NBC News, citing an unnamed official involved in planning the January 20 ceremony, said the three oligarchs will be seated together on the platform with prominent guests, including Trump cabinet nominees.

Musk – the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the majority owner of X – has been appointed to co-lead an advisory commission aiming to slash federal spending and bureaucracy.

While dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency, or "DOGE," will not be an official US agency.

Bezos and Zuckerberg have less close ties with Trump, but both have made moves since the election viewed as seeking to curry favor with the president-elect, including meeting with him at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Meta CEO signalled a rightward political swerve last week when he announced Facebook and Instagram would scrap fact-checking in the US, a response to what he characterized as censorship by governments and so-called legacy media.

The hard-right pivot came after Trump last summer threatened to put Zuckerberg in prison over Facebook's decision to ban him from the platform in 2021.

Highlighting Zuckerberg's continued step into politics, he will be co-hosting a post-inauguration reception for Trump with several well-known Republican donors, according to an invitation obtained by Puck Tuesday.

Bezos's relationship with Trump has also seen moments of significant friction. The Amazon founder also owns The Washington Post, which the Republican has often railed against.