Zuckerberg names ex-Trump advisor Dina Powell McCormick as Meta president

San Francisco, California - Meta on Monday appointed banker Dina Powell McCormick as president and vice chairman, tapping a former member of the Trump administration to help steer the technology giant's massive AI infrastructure expansion.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced Dina Powell McCormick (l.) will be the new president and vice chairman of Meta. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Powell McCormick, who served on Meta's board, will join the company's management team as it scales what founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg described as "the massive physical and financial model that will power the next decade of computing."

"Dina's experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth," Zuckerberg said.

In a separate post, Zuckerberg said Powell McCormick "will be involved in all of Meta's work, with a particular focus on partnering with governments and sovereigns to build, deploy, invest in, and finance Meta's AI and infrastructure."

The appointment comes as Meta accelerates investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, including data centers and energy supply.

In her new role at Meta, Powell McCormick's banking experience will be key. She will help guide the company's overall AI infrastructure strategy and oversee its multi-billion-dollar investments.

She will also focus on building partnerships to expand the company's investment capacity, the company said, as Meta seeks to keep up with its big tech rivals in spending massively on AI.