X cracks down on undisclosed AI-generated war videos with new policy

Washington DC - Social media platform X announced Tuesday it would suspend creators from its revenue sharing program for 90 days if they post AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without disclosing they were artificially made, the company said.

The policy change, announced by an executive of the Elon Musk-owned platform, targets what the company described as a threat to information authenticity amid the US and Israel's ongoing war on Iran.

"During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground," X's head of product Nikita Bier said, adding that current AI technologies make it "trivial to create content that can mislead people."

X said Monday it would "continue to refine" its policies and product to ensure the platform "can be trusted during these critical moments."

The new AI disclosure policy represents a notable pivot for a platform whose approach to content moderation has been heavily criticized since Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter – subsequently rebranded as X – in October 2022.

Since Musk's takeover, X has largely sought to remove its policies against misinformation, deeming them censorship.

Under the new rules, repeat offenders face permanent suspension from the Creator Revenue Sharing program, which pays eligible users a share of advertising revenue generated by their posts.