Controversial TikTok bill faces pushback in the Senate

Washington DC - A bill that would force the sale of TikTok from its Chinese owners or see it banned in the United States will move cautiously in the US Senate , key lawmakers said, after it sailed through the House .

The bill's whirlwind House passage on Wednesday and its backing from President Joe Biden had raised alarm bells that the app, used by 170 million in the United States, could be shut down within months.



But hopes from TikTok's foes that the Senate could also move quickly were dashed with key senators saying they would put the proposed law through the usual legislative process, which can take months.

"These fields are evolving and changing so rapidly that you can do a lot of damage by moving too quickly or without the facts," Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, told the Washington Post on Friday.

Passing major legislation is especially difficult in an election year, and backers of the bill have bitterly predicted that the House's proposed law would die in the Senate.

"What we're likely to see happen in the Senate is people will nickel-and-dime it, a death by a thousand cuts," Republican Senator Josh Hawley told Axios.

"Nothing that Big Tech doesn't want moves across the Senate floor," he said.