FTC warns TikTok may be violating child privacy laws

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced Tuesday that it had referred a complaint against TikTok to the Justice Department, saying the popular video sharing app may be violating child privacy laws. © Unsplash/@solenfeyissa

The complaint, which also names TikTok's Chinese parent company Bytedance, stems from an investigation launched following a 2019 settlement, the FTC said in a statement.

At the time, the US regulator accused TikTok's predecessor, Musical.ly, of having improperly collected child users' personal data.

TikTok agreed to pay $5.7 million under the settlement and to take actions to come into compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a 1998 law.

FTC chair Lina Khan said Tuesday on X that the follow-up investigation had "found reason to believe that TikTok is violating or about to violate" COPPA and other federal laws.

A separate FTC statement said that the public announcement of the referral was atypical, but "we have determined that doing so here is in the public interest."

Neither Khan nor the FTC statement further specified the violations TikTok and Bytedance were believed to have committed.

TikTok said Tuesday on X that it had worked for more than a year with the FTC "to address its concerns" and was "disappointed" the agency was "pursuing litigation instead of continuing to work with us on a reasonable solution."