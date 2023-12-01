Montana's pending TikTok ban halted by judge

Missoula, Montana - A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a ban on TikTok set to come into effect next year in Montana, saying the popular video sharing app was likely to win its pending legal challenge.

A US judge has temporarily blocked a TikTok ban set to take effect in Montana next year. © 123rf/Sasha85ru

US District Court Judge Donald Molloy placed the injunction on the ban until the case, originally filed by TikTok in May, has been ruled on its merits.



Molloy deemed it likely TikTok and its users will win, since it appeared the Montana law not only violates free speech rights but runs counter to the fact that foreign policy matters are the exclusive domain of the federal government.

"The current record leaves little doubt that Montana's legislature and attorney general were more interested in targeting China's ostensible role in TikTok than they with protecting Montana consumers," Molloy said in the ruling.

The app is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and has been accused by a wide swathe of US politicians of being under Beijing's tutelage, something the company furiously denies.

Montana's law says the TikTok ban will become void if the app is acquired by a company incorporated in a country not designated by the United States as a foreign adversary.