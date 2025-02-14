TikTok makes big return to app stores after weeks-long absence

Washington DC - TikTok has returned to Apple and Google app stores nearly a month after a new security law forced its removal, AFP journalists confirmed on Thursday.

The Chinese-owned social media platform faces being banned in the US over national security concerns about the data it gathers on users.

The popular video-sharing app briefly went dark late on January 18 and disappeared from app stores to the dismay of millions of users.

The service was restored when new President Donald Trump began his second term and ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing the law, signed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, and passed overwhelmingly by Congress.

However, Apple and Google had not made TikTok available on their app stores until now.

The TikTok ban was passed due to concerns that the Chinese government could exploit the app to spy on Americans or covertly influence US public opinion through data collection and content manipulation.

It ordered the company to divest from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or be banned.

Trump has suggested a joint venture between the US and ByteDance, although he did not provide details about how this could be achieved.