White House reveals more details on TikTok deal as Trump hails "patriots" on new board

Washington DC - The deal that will see TikTok 's Chinese parent company sell its US operations includes the creation of a board dominated by Americans, the White House said Saturday.

President Donald Trump said "very substantial people" would sit on the American-dominated board of TikTok's proposed new board. © Antonin UTZ and Seth Wenig / various sources / AFP

"There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

She said a deal could be signed "in the coming days."

Successive administrations have forcefully sought to take TikTok's US operations out of the hands of Chinese parent company ByteDance for supposed national security reasons.

Under President Donald Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, Congress passed a law to force ByteDance to sell its US operations or face a ban of the app.

Having warmed to the app due to its role in securing him the 2024 election, Trump has repeatedly delayed implementation of the ban while efforts are made to strike a deal.

Investors reportedly being eyed to take over the app include Oracle, the tech firm owned by far-right billionaire Larry Ellison, a major Trump supporter.

Leavitt seemed to confirm Oracle's participation.

"The data and privacy will be led by one of America's greatest tech companies, Oracle, and the algorithm will also be controlled by America as well," she told Fox News. "So all of those details have already been agreed upon. Now we just need this deal to be signed."