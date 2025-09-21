White House reveals more details on TikTok deal as Trump hails "patriots" on new board
Washington DC - The deal that will see TikTok's Chinese parent company sell its US operations includes the creation of a board dominated by Americans, the White House said Saturday.
"There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.
She said a deal could be signed "in the coming days."
Successive administrations have forcefully sought to take TikTok's US operations out of the hands of Chinese parent company ByteDance for supposed national security reasons.
Under President Donald Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, Congress passed a law to force ByteDance to sell its US operations or face a ban of the app.
Having warmed to the app due to its role in securing him the 2024 election, Trump has repeatedly delayed implementation of the ban while efforts are made to strike a deal.
Investors reportedly being eyed to take over the app include Oracle, the tech firm owned by far-right billionaire Larry Ellison, a major Trump supporter.
Leavitt seemed to confirm Oracle's participation.
"The data and privacy will be led by one of America's greatest tech companies, Oracle, and the algorithm will also be controlled by America as well," she told Fox News. "So all of those details have already been agreed upon. Now we just need this deal to be signed."
Trump to reveal seventh member of TikTok board
Trump, when asked about the deal later by reporters at the White House, said: "We have great American patriots that are buying it. Very substantial people."
He declined to say who the seventh board member would be, saying that would be announced at a later date.
The TikTok deal was discussed in a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
Trump said afterward that Xi had "approved" the deal during the phone call, but then said: "We have to get it signed."
China did not confirm any agreement.
"We're going to have a very, very tight control," Trump said Friday. "There's tremendous value with TikTok, and I'm a little prejudiced because I frankly did so well on it."
Cover photo: Antonin UTZ and Seth Wenig / various sources / AFP