White House reveals new details on TikTok deal, US to hold copy of algorithm with Oracle security
Washington DC - Tech giant Oracle is set to provide security for a US version of TikTok's algorithm, the White House said Monday, under a deal for the sale of the Chinese-owned app's American operations.
The agreement provides that a copy of TikTok's content recommendation algorithm will be brought into the US joint venture system, a senior White House official told reporters.
"It's going to be fully inspected and retrained by the security provider on US user data, and then it's going to be operated by that US entity," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Washington has forcefully sought to take TikTok's US operations from the hands of the Chinese parent company ByteDance over national security reasons.
Under President Donald Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, Congress passed a law to force ByteDance to sell its US operations or face a ban of the hugely popular platform.
But the latest updates came after Trump hailed progress Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping on issues including TikTok after both leaders spoke by telephone for the second time since Trump's return to the presidency.
Trump is expected to sign an executive order on the matter this week, declaring that the terms of the TikTok deal meet US national security needs, the US official added Monday.
