Two injured in shooting at Virginia's Old Dominion University

Norfolk, Virginia - Two people were injured, and the gunman is dead following a shooting on Thursday at Old Dominion University in the state of Virginia, the school said.

The gunman opened fire in a building on the campus in Norfolk, injuring two people, the university said in a statement. The victims were taken to a hospital.

It said police and emergency personnel "responded immediately" and "the gunman is now deceased."

The university said classes had been suspended for the remainder of the day but has since given an "all clear," according to CNN.

"There is no longer an active threat to the campus community," the school said.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger responded to the shooting in a post shared on X, saying that she was "closely monitoring" the incident.

"I have spoken with university leadership," she added.

"My Administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders as state support is being mobilized to assist ODU and Norfolk."