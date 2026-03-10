Epstein's infamous "Zorro ranch" in New Mexico searched as authorities step up investigation

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Investigators in New Mexico on Monday began searching the former ranch of infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, as part of a probe into allegations women and girls were abused there, authorities said.

Jeffrey Epstein's "Zorro ranch" outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, is the subject of a new investigation into the alleged abuse of women and girls. © Roberto E. Rosales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The search is the latest fallout from the publication in January by the Justice Department of millions of files related to the late financier, which mention the "Zorro ranch" just outside of Santa Fe thousands of times.

"This search is part of the criminal investigation announced by the New Mexico Department of Justice on February 19th into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein's ranch prior to Epstein's 2019 death," the New Mexico Department of Justice said in a statement.

New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury said the state's justice department was leaving "no stone unturned" in the search.

"Epstein survivors have waited for far too long for justice and New Mexico is leading the way in the pursuit of truth and accountability," she posted on X.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from girls as young as 14, but died in a New York jail cell in 2019 before he could be tried on sex trafficking charges.

After Epstein's death, an unidentified woman using the name Jane Doe 15 said Epstein raped her at the ranch when she was 15.

In one particular document, an anonymous 2019 email alleged that two "foreign girls" were buried at Zorro Ranch.