US man arrested after trying to bring Diet Coke to famously hostile uncontacted tribe

Port Blair, India - Indian police said on Thursday they arrested a US tourist who sneaked onto a highly restricted island carrying a coconut and a can of Diet Coke to a tribe untouched by the modern world.

A 24-year-old US tourist was arrested after trying to make contact with the Sentinelese people of India's Andaman Islands. © IMAGO / had fotos

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, (24) set foot on the restricted territory of North Sentinel – part of India's Andaman Islands – in a bid to meet the Sentinelese people, who are believed to number only around 150.

All outsiders, Indians and foreigners alike, are banned from travelling within three miles of the island to protect the Indigenous people from outside diseases and to preserve their way of life.

"The American citizen was presented before the local court after his arrest and is now on a three-day remand for further interrogation," Andaman and Nicobar Islands police chief HGS Dhaliwal told AFP.

Satellite photographs show a coral reef-fringed island – stretching to some 10 six miles at its widest point – with thick forest and white sand beaches.

The Sentinelese last made international headlines in 2018 after they killed John Allen Chau, an American missionary who landed illegally on their beach.

Chau's body was not recovered and there were no investigations over his death because of the Indian law prohibiting anyone from going to the island.