Epstein's accountant reveals list of powerful men who helped build his wealth

Richard Kahn, the former accountant of Jeffrey Epstein, recently revealed the names of several wealthy people who allegedly helped the financier build his wealth. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Politico, Republican Representative and committee chair James Comer told reporters on Wednesday that Epstein's accountant, Richard Kahn, had named several wealthy people who reportedly made "significant transactions" connected to the financier.

The names included former Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black, hedge fund investor Glenn Dubin, former Microsoft Windows Division President Steven Sinofsky, and former Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner.

Kahn also mentioned the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish banking family.

"So what Kahn said is, he was under the impression that Epstein made his money as a tax advisor and a financial planner," Comer told reporters. "So these were the five people that transferred significant sums of money to Epstein."

The list further expands investigations into Epstein's inner circle, and may lead to the committee subpoenaing those named for testimony.

A spokesperson for Black, who has said he is willing to answer questions, claimed Kahn did not present new information during the interview.

Dubin's spokesperson denied the allegation that he was ever a client of Epstein's, while Sinofsky declined to comment.