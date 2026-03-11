Charles "Sonny" Burton's death sentence commuted by Alabama governor!

Atmore, Alabama - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday commuted the death sentence of Charles "Sonny" Burton, who was set to be executed for participating in a 1991 murder even though he was not in the building at the time of the shooting.

Charles "Sonny" Burton had been scheduled for execution in Alabama by nitrogen gas even though he didn't kill anyone. © Action Network / Death Penalty Action

Ivey has reduced Burton's sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"I cannot proceed in good conscience with the execution of Mr. Burton under such disparate circumstances. I believe it would be unjust for one participant in this crime to be executed while the participant who pulled the trigger was not," the Republican governor said in a statement.

Burton had been sentenced to death as an alleged accomplice in the fatal shooting of a customer named Doug Battle during the robbery of an AutoZone store in Talladega. He had left the store before another man, Derrick DeBruce, fired the gun.

DeBruce had been resentenced to life in prison and has since died behind bars.

Burton was scheduled to be executed by nitrogen gas on Thursday evening. He is 75 years old and in a wheelchair.

UN experts have condemned the use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment as cruel and inhumane.