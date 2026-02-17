Hyatt hotel chain executive steps down after Epstein ties exposed

Chicago, Illinois - The executive chairman of the Hyatt hotel chain stepped down Monday after emails revealing his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Thomas Pritzker, executive chairman of the Hyatt hotel chain, has resigned after his ties to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed. © IMAGO / Imaginechina

Businessman Thomas Pritzker maintained contact with Epstein well after the latter was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 awaiting charges of sex trafficking girls, in what was ruled a suicide.

"Good stewardship... means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret," Pritzker said in a statement.

Maxwell, Epstein's associate, is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a conspiracy to traffic girls with the disgraced financier.

Hyatt in a statement said – without mentioning Epstein – that Pritzker would retire from his role as executive chairman of the board of directors and that he would not seek reelection to the board at the company's shareholders meeting in May.

Media outlets reported on an email exchange from 2018 where Epstein asked Pritzker to help secure reservations for a woman traveling in Asia.

The woman told Pritzker she was "going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey," to which Pritzker replied: "May the Force be with you."

Files on Epstein released by the US government, including troves of his email correspondence, have exposed his ties to the rich and powerful around the world.

Many have resigned from their positions in scandal and tainted by association with Epstein, even if the files do not prove they committed a crime.