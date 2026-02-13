Top Goldman Sachs lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler resigns after Epstein ties revealed

New York, New York - A top lawyer for Goldman Sachs will leave the Wall Street bank, its chief executive said Thursday, after her close ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.

Kathryn Ruemmler is pictured entering the court during the 2006 Enron trial in Houston, Texas. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The firm's general counsel Kathryn Ruemmler had courted intense scrutiny after the Department of Justice dumped emails in recent weeks that showed her extensive relationship with the disgraced financier.

Their interactions reportedly included trading advice on her career moves and questioning of his sex crimes, to messages from Ruemmler calling him "sweetie" and "Uncle Jeffrey."

Goldman Sachs' chief executive David Solomon said Thursday that he had accepted Ruemmler's resignation, saying in a statement that she "has been an extraordinary general counsel, and we are grateful for her contributions and sound advice on a wide range of consequential legal matters for the firm."

"I accepted her resignation, and I respect her decision."

A bank spokesperson told AFP her resignation would be effective at the end of June.