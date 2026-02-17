Judge cites Orwell's 1984 in ordering reinstatement of Philadelphia slavery exhibit

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A US judge Monday ordered the Trump administration to put back up an exhibit on slavery in Philadelphia, citing George Orwell's 1984 in her ruling.

Tourists look at a display entitled The Dirty Business of Slavery at the President's House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 9, 2025. © MATTHEW HATCHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has taken aim at educational and historical curricula and exhibits that acknowledge the legacy of racism in the US, asserting unprecedented control over cultural institutions.

His drive has focused on erasing mentions of systemic discrimination and papering over the history of slavery in the country.

An executive order issued in March tasked the government "to restore Federal sites dedicated to history," pushing back against what it claimed was years of casting the country's "founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light."

In January, the National Park Service removed 34 educational panels and deactivated video presentations at the Presidential House in Philadelphia that referenced slavery, prompting the city to sue.

"The government claims it alone has the power to erase, alter, remove and hide historical accounts," Judge Cynthia M. Rufe wrote in her Monday ruling, which cited Orwell's defining work about a dystopian, authoritarian state.

"As if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's '1984' now existed, with its motto 'Ignorance is Strength,' this Court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims – to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts," Rufe wrote.

"It does not."