Julian Assange is free after plea deal ends years-long US extradition nightmare

London, UK - Julian Assange has been released from prison and left Britain, WikiLeaks said, as he reached a landmark plea deal with US authorities that brought an end to his years-long legal battle.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been freed from prison after striking a plea deal with US authorities, who had been seeking his extradition for years. © Wikileaks via X via REUTERS

"Julian Assange is free," WikiLeaks wrote on X of its founder, who had been detained in Britain for five years as he fought extradition to the US, which sought to prosecute him for revealing military secrets.



He has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information, according to a document filed in court in the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific.

A charter plane flew Assange from London to Bangkok, where it had been scheduled to stop for refueling.

From there it is scheduled to fly to Saipan, capital of the US territory, where Assange will appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Assange is expected to be sentenced to five years and two months in prison, with credit for the same amount of time spent behind bars in the UK.

This means he could return to his native Australia, where the government said his case had "dragged on for too long" and there was "nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration."

The 52-year-old was wanted by Washington for publishing hundreds of thousands of secret US documents from 2010 as head of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks.

US authorities wanted to put Assange on trial for divulging military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Assange was indicted by a US federal grand jury in 2019 on 18 counts stemming from WikiLeaks' publication of a trove of national security documents.