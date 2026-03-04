Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agrees to testify in congressional Epstein probe

Washington DC - US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify in the congressional inquiry of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the chair of the committee conducting the investigation said Tuesday.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has faced pressure over his associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © REUTERS

"Secretary Lutnick has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform," Republican chairman James Comer said in a statement, without specifying a date.

Lutnick, a billionaire former New York financier, has faced pressure over his associations with the now-deceased Epstein, especially after publicly released files undercut his claims of when he had severed ties with him.

In a podcast last year, Lutnick recounted moving in next door to Epstein in 2005 and receiving a house tour that left him disturbed. He and his wife decided that he would "never be in the room with that disgusting person, ever again."

"So I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy," he said.

But records have emerged showing Lutnick's plans in 2012 to meet Epstein for lunch in Little Saint James, notoriously known as "Epstein Island."

Lutnick confirmed in a US Senate hearing last month that he did meet with Epstein on the Caribbean island, but said his family was with him and he saw nothing untoward.