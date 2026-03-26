Letitia James hit with new criminal referrals from top Trump official

New York, New York - New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing two new criminal referrals issued by President Donald Trump 's top housing official, Bill Pulte, on Wednesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing new criminal referrals from a top housing official. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

According to a source who spoke with CNN under the condition of anonymity, Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, accused James of "suspected homeowners' insurance fraud" in two separate referrals.



Both filings were sent to the Department of Justice: one to the US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and another to the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

In Illinois, Pulte's referral alleges that James "defrauded" Allstate when she submitted an insurance application for a property she owns in Virginia. In Florida, the filing is in reference to an insurance application to a Fort Lauderdale company.

The DOJ confirmed to CNN that the filings had both been received by each respective US Attorney's Office.

Trump has repeatedly tried to incriminate James, who led a civil suit against the president that ultimately found him liable for fraud.

Earlier in March, Trump's lawyers demanded that James hand over all of her communications with Michael Cohen, who had alleged in a Substack post that she "pressured and coerced" him into testifying against the president.

"Frustrated by repeated failures... Trump and his political enablers keep abusing their power to pursue a vendetta against her by trying to rename, refile, and repeat baseless allegations," James' attorney Abbe Lowell told CNN.