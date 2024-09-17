Miss America and Miss World pageants accused of discrimination against moms

New York, New York - A New York woman filed a complaint against the Miss America and Miss World beauty pageants Monday, accusing them of discriminating against her for being a mother.

Danielle Hazel (25) filed with the New York City Human Rights Commission after she was disqualified from the pageants for having a six-year-old son.

"My dream of competing in those pageants is still on hold today because of their discriminatory entry requirements, which ban mothers from competing," Hazel said.

For her legal representation, Hazel has tapped Gloria Allred, a lawyer from California known for taking on cases involving women's rights.

"Being pregnant or being a parent is not a crime, and should not exclude an individual from employment or business opportunities," Allred told reporters at a press conference.

Allred said the pageants' eligibility rules – which stipulate that a contestant must be unmarried, childless, not pregnant, and without a legally dependent person – are "based upon the antiquated stereotype that women cannot be both a mother and be beautiful, poised, passionate, talented, and philanthropic."

Allred added that she has already sued another beauty pageant, Miss Universe, for similar reasons.