NYPD arrest suspect accused of setting fire to woman on subway in "depraved" murder

New York, New York - New York City police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a woman, who later died of her injuries, on the subway in Brooklyn.

The man "calmly walked up to the victim" on the F train in Brooklyn and set her ablaze on Sunday morning, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told a press conference, calling the incident "one of the most depraved crimes" imaginable.

"The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds," she said, adding that police rushed to the scene and the fire was put out with an extinguisher.

"Unfortunately, it was too late and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene."

Reviewing footage from body cameras, the police got a clear image of the suspect as he "had stayed on the scene, and was seated on a bench on the platform just outside the train car," Tisch said.

After disseminating his image to the public, the police received a tip-off from three high schoolers and arrested the suspect at a Manhattan station.

"I want to thank the young people who called 911 to help. They saw something, they said something, and they did something," Tisch said.

Neither the suspect nor victim was identified, though NYPD's Joseph Gulotta said "there was no interaction between the two when the incident happened."