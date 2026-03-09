Live Nation reaches settlement with Justice Department in federal antitrust case
Washington DC - Live Nation reached a tentative settlement with the US Justice Department on Monday in the federal antitrust case brought against the entertainment giant, a senior official said.
The settlement, which still requires the approval of a judge, comes just days after the start of an antitrust trial against Live Nation in New York.
The case was initiated under then-President Joe Biden when the Justice Department labeled Live Nation a monopolist that controlled virtually all live entertainment in the US.
The settlement requires Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, to open up the ticketing platform to competitors and to allow other concert promotors to stage events at certain Live Nation venues, the official said.
Live Nation will also divest up to 13 amphitheaters and pay $280 million in damages to the nearly 40 states that were parties to the antitrust lawsuit against the California-based company.
New York and a number of other states declined to join the settlement, however, and said Monday that their litigation would continue.
"For years, Live Nation has made enormous profits by exploiting its illegal monopoly and raising costs for shows," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.
"The settlement recently announced with the US Department of Justice fails to address the monopoly at the center of this case, and would benefit Live Nation at the expense of consumers," James said in a statement.
"We will keep fighting this case without the federal government so that we can secure justice for all those harmed by Live Nation's monopoly."
Love Nation accused of stifling competition and imposing excessive fees
Live Nation is a behemoth in its industry: in 2025 it organized more than 55,000 events worldwide, drawing 159 million attendees.
Beyond promotion, it holds stakes in 460 venues and, since 2010, has controlled Ticketmaster, the world's leading ticket seller.
The Justice Department had accused Live Nation of abusing its dominant position to pressure artists and venues into signing with it, stifle competition, and impose excessive fees on fans.
The Trump administration's decision to press forward with the case against Live Nation had surprised many observers, who had interpreted last month's resignation of Justice Department competition chief Gail Slater as a sign the case would be dropped.
