Live Nation reaches settlement with Justice Department in federal antitrust case

Washington DC - Live Nation reached a tentative settlement with the US Justice Department on Monday in the federal antitrust case brought against the entertainment giant, a senior official said.

Live Nation has reached a settlement with the Justice Department in its federal antitrust case. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The settlement, which still requires the approval of a judge, comes just days after the start of an antitrust trial against Live Nation in New York.

The case was initiated under then-President Joe Biden when the Justice Department labeled Live Nation a monopolist that controlled virtually all live entertainment in the US.

The settlement requires Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, to open up the ticketing platform to competitors and to allow other concert promotors to stage events at certain Live Nation venues, the official said.

Live Nation will also divest up to 13 amphitheaters and pay $280 million in damages to the nearly 40 states that were parties to the antitrust lawsuit against the California-based company.

New York and a number of other states declined to join the settlement, however, and said Monday that their litigation would continue.

"For years, Live Nation has made enormous profits by exploiting its illegal monopoly and raising costs for shows," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

"The settlement recently announced with the US Department of Justice fails to address the monopoly at the center of this case, and would benefit Live Nation at the expense of consumers," James said in a statement.

"We will keep fighting this case without the federal government so that we can secure justice for all those harmed by Live Nation's monopoly."