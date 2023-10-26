Robert Card: Who is the suspect in the Maine mass shooting?

Here's what we know about Robert Card, the 40-year-old soldier in the US Army Reserve suspected of gunning down 18 people in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Lewiston, Maine - Robert Card, a 40-year-old soldier in the US Army Reserve, is suspected of gunning down 18 people in a horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Robert Card is the main suspect in the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting that killed at least 18 people. © Collage: via REUTERS The attack, which targeted a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday night, is one of the deadliest since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing about 60 people.

Authorities have issued a warrant to arrest Card for murder, Colonel William Ross of the Maine State Police told a press conference Thursday, adding that he is considered "armed and dangerous" and warning people not to approach him. The Lewiston police department released images of a bearded man dressed in a brown hoodie and blue cargo pants and armed with an assault rifle.

Who is Robert Card?

Authorities hold a press conference amid an ongoing manhunt for Card. © REUTERS Card, born in 1983, is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The US Army provided AFP with details on Card's military service, saying he is a sergeant first class in the Army Reserve with "no combat deployments" who enlisted in December 2002. Card is a Petroleum Supply Specialist, which entails supplying the Army "with the fuel it needs to maintain a state of readiness at all times," according to a US military career website. Law enforcement Manhunt for Maine shooter presses on, leaving small town in fear The information on Card's service history did not mention him being a firearms instructor, though it's possible he was in a civilian rather than military capacity.

Robert Card and family "associated with right-wing millitias"

According to ABC News, Card spent two weeks at a mental health facility earlier this year after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility. NBC News also referred to a threat to a National Guard installation, citing a law enforcement bulletin as saying Card "recently reported mental health issues to include hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base" in Saco, Maine. Officials at Thursday's press conference would not elaborate on the reports, however, saying they did not yet know the motive behind the killings.