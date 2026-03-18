Labor movement icon Cesar Chavez accused of serial sex abuse in bombshell report

Los Angeles, California - Civil rights icon Cesar Chavez, whose decades of campaigning brought lasting changes to workers' rights, is accused of being a serial rapist who abused children and harassed women in the movement he led, a bombshell New York Times investigation said Wednesday.

Cesar Chavez has been accused of serial sexual assault in a bombshell report. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Over the years in which the charismatic Chavez galvanized farmworkers, winning reforms for a marginalized group and global recognition for himself, he was also molesting youngsters and coercing women into sexual relationships, the report said.

Among his accusers is Dolores Huerta, a prominent leader of the movement, who said her longtime comrade-in-arms forced her into sex that resulted in two pregnancies.

Two women The New York Times spoke to, who were the daughters of fellow members of the United Farm Workers, the union Chavez co-founded in 1962, said Chavez abused them as minors in the 1970s.

Ana Murguia said Chavez began touching her inappropriately when she was 12 years old and he was over 40.

Debra Rojas claimed that her abuse began when she was 13, and that she had sexual intercourse with Chavez at age 15 – an act that constitutes rape under California law.

Dozens of other associates and victims concealed alleged abuses that he perpetrated for decades, The New York Times said.

Chávez, who died in 1993, rallied California's largely Latino farmworkers starting in the 1950s to win improvements in working conditions. He led huge marches and national boycotts that transformed him into a figure revered throughout the labor movement.

Former president Bill Clinton posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and Joe Biden had a bust of Chavez installed in the Oval Office.

California designated his birthday, March 31, a state holiday, and his face and name adorn schools, auditoriums, streets, and public squares throughout the state.