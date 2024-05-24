US couple among missionaries shot and killed by gang in Haiti

Washington DC - A US couple was among three missionaries shot and killed by a gang outside a church in the Haitian capital, which has endured months of extreme violence with deadly assaults on hospitals, prisons, and government buildings.

Missions in Haiti, an Oklahoma-based nonprofit founded in 2000, said Davy and Natalie Lloyd and a third person were killed in Port-au-Prince by armed men on Thursday evening.

The third victim was identified by US media outlets as Jude Montis, the Haitian director of Missions in Haiti.

"Davy and Natalie and Jude were shot and killed by the gang about 9 o'clock this evening," Missions in Haiti said on its Facebook page on Friday. "We all are devastated."

It said that the missionaries were ambushed by a gang traveling in three vehicles.

"Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat," it said. "The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left."

Members of another gang then arrived and "went into full attack mode," the group added.

Responding to the deaths, the White House called for the swift deployment of a Kenyan-led multinational force in Haiti to tackle rampant gang violence.

"The security situation in Haiti cannot wait," said a National Security Council spokesperson, stressing that President Joe Biden had pledged to support the "expedited deployment" of the force in talks with Kenya's president on Thursday.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those killed as they experience unimaginable grief," the spokesperson added.