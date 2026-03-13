FBI reveals cause of death for Michigan synagogue attacker

Detriot, Michigan - The man accused of ramming his pickup truck into a synagogue and setting it ablaze in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, died from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," an FBI official told reporters Friday.

FBI officials have confirmed that the man accused of ramming his pickup truck into a synagogue in Michigan died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. © Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, was originally born in Lebanon, and media reports indicate his relatives were killed in Israeli strikes there days ago.

However, Detroit area FBI special agent in charge Jennifer Runyan warned reporters it would be "irresponsible" to "speculate" at this time on the motive for the attack on Thursday.

Runyan told a press conference that Ghazali had "no previous criminal history and no registered weapons."

She added that "the FBI has no indication that this attack was connected to the shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia," on Thursday, which saw one person killed and two others wounded.

Ghazali drove his gray Ford F150 truck into the synagogue and got it stuck in a hallway, where security guards opened fire, causing the vehicle's engine compartment to catch fire, Runyan said.

"At some point during the gunfight, Ghazali suffers a self-inflicted gunshot to the head," she said.

Investigators later found "large quantities of commercial-grade fireworks, and several jugs of flammable liquid we believe to be gasoline," she added.