Best hot breakfast recipes for winter weekends

Those cold winter mornings may be in need of a little cheering up. Here are a few hot winter breakfast ideas to heat up your weekend and get you in a good mood.

By Evan Williams

Winter can be tough with those late sunrises and early sunsets, and it's easy to get a little miserable amidst the cold. With these hot breakfast ideas for winter, you'll be sure to warm up your weekends with a bang of positivity.

Hot coffee is a must-have with any warm winter breakfast! © Quaid Lagan / Unsplash The chill might be too intense to venture out to weekend brunch, and the snow might be piled too high, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself on a winter Saturday or Sunday. Practice your cooking skills and whip up one of these delicious recipes, and you'll be set for a perfectly warm weekend. Here some of the best ideas for hot breakfasts, and epic foodie delights you won't want to miss this time of year. Wake up your winter wonderland weekends with these hacks galore.



A hot breakfast or winter brunch will bring warmth to the cold

It's very easy to get the winter blues if you're not careful, as those gray skies bring with them all kinds of mental health challenges and bouts of seasonal depression. A lack of exposure to the sun, a consistent sense of cold, and a low mood won't be fun for anyone - but that doesn't mean things can't be made a little more bearable. Cooking can help – as it feeds your body nutrients, makes you more confortable, and gives you a physical activity to focus on. It's not only winter dinners and warm cocktails that do the trick, but cooking up a storm on a Sunday morning – whether solo or with company – can bring just as much cheer.

Warm breakfast ideas: Winter brunch recipes

There's more to breakfast than sugar. Sure, pancakes and waffles are great, but there's a ton more you can whip up if you've got the time and energy. Here are some fantastic warm winter breakfasts to try out.

Warm breakfast idea #1 | Classic, easy oatmeal

Oatmeal is an absolute classic and can be made in a variety of different ways. This warming, delicious treat can be as healthy or as bad for you as you want, as it is an unbelievably versatile dish. It's quick to make, too! Ingredients: Oats

Water

Milk, 1 cup

Brown sugar (optional)

1 apple (optional)

Cinnamon / Nutmeg (optional) Instructions: You want oats and water in the proportional ratio of 1:2, amounts depending on how much you want to make. Put the water and oats into a pot on the stove and slowly bring it to a simmer, stirring regularly. Cook until the water has evaporated off and the oats have swelled up and thickened. Add milk, spices, apple, and sugar to your liking. Stir it all in and boil until thick, creamy, and fragrant.

Hot Tip: There are tons of different things you can add to oatmeal. We like apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, but you can also use berries, bananas, maple syrup, nuts (almonds work great), or even yogurt. Top it off with some fun!

There's nothing better than a full English breakfast, especially in winter. © Ajeet Panesar / Unsplash

Warm breakfast idea #2 | A full English breakfest - American style!

"A full English breakfast" is an ultimate treat and a staple for Brits overseas. You can make your own American variation using baked beans, salty meats, and eggs made to your preference. Ingredients: Eggs

Bacon

Mushrooms

Sausages

Baked beans

Tomato

Hash-brown

Sourdough bread

Butter

Olive oil

Cheddar cheese, grated

Salt

Pepper Instructions: A full English breakfast is easy to put together. Let's start simple: fry your eggs (or cook them another style), bacon, and sausages (use oil to cook the eggs and sausages, none is needed for the bacon). Toast the bread and apply a little butter (optional), cook up some mushrooms in a small pan with some butter or oil, and add salt and pepper to taste. Halve your tomatoes, season well, and fry on both sides in the leftover bacon fat for a truly indulgent treat. Bake the hash-browns in a pan or in the oven until crispy. And try this baked beans trick: Empty the can of beans into a microwave-safe bowl, add a splash of milk and grated cheese, mix, and microwave until hot and creamy. Assemble everything and eat to your heart's delight with some nice hot coffee, or a glass of juice. Enjoy mates!

Warm breakfast idea #3 | Eggs Benedict

Don't be afraid of hollandaise sauce, it just requires some practice to make. © Alice Pasqual / Unsplash Don't let hollandaise sauce scare you away from trying to make a great eggs Benedict at home! Grab yourself some English muffins, give 'em a toast, and give it a go! Ingredients: English muffins

Eggs

Smoked salmon

Chives

Lemon juice

Dijon mustard

Salt

Butter

Pepper Instructions: Toast your English muffins and poach your eggs the way you like them (using low boiling water is usually best to poach eggs). Butter the muffins and place your smoked salmon on the bottom with the eggs on top (eliminate this step for a vegetarian option). Now it's time for the hollandaise: Melt the butter in the microwave. Mix together three egg yolks, a spoonful of Dijon, some lemon juice, and salt, and whisk until fully combined. Over a double boiler, whisk in the melted butter until emulsified. Serve by pouring the hot sauce over the eggs and muffin combo. Garnish with some chopped chives and a dusting of salt and pepper.

Warm breakfast idea #4 | French toast

Everyone loves French toast, and it's no surprise! This sweet, tasty treat will surely get the kids excited, and can be served with bacon, fruit, maple syrup, eggs, or whatever you want. Ingredients: Thickly sliced sourdough bread

Eggs

Sugar

Cinnamon

Butter

Salt Instructions: Whisk the eggs together with a little salt, some sugar, and some cinnamon. Now dip the sliced bread into this mixture so that it is fully soaked in it. Add a small amount of butter to a pan and lightly fry until cooked through, browned, crispy, and a little caramelized. Serve with whatever you want!

Warm breakfast idea #5 | Pancakes or waffles

Pancakes and waffles are an American breakfast staple, and there's a reason for that! Let's whip up some flapjacks for those white-out and wintry mornings. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, 2 cups

Sugar, 2 tbsp

Pinch of salt

Baking powder, 1/2 tsp

Buttermilk, 2 cups

2 eggs

Melted butter, 4 tbsp Instructions: In a large bowl, mix together the flour, the sugar, salt, and baking powder. Whisk the eggs into the butter milk, along with the melted butter, in a separate bowl. Add the two mixtures together and incorporate until the mixture is smooth. Allow to rest overnight. Scoop this refrigerated batter into small circle dollops on a frying pan, after melting a small amount of butter on the base. Once the batter starts to bubble, flip the pancake over and cook it until it has risen and is a little bit golden on each side. Continue this process until you have cooked all the batter.

Hot Tip: Pair your pancakes with some crispy bacon and/or maple syrup. Fry up some eggs and add them for an extra boost of protein.

A proper continental breakfast is a great way to start the day, even in winter! © Daen van Beers / Unsplash

Continental breakfast at home makes for a great winter meal

Continental breakfasts are usually a bit of a hodgepodge. Usually served at establishments buffet-style, they can include pastries, fruit, eggs, toast, and coffe. They are delicious, filling, and relatively healthy (especially compared to other sweet-tooth heavy options). And because you can customize them however you want, they're easy to put together, too! Here are some ideas for an at-home continental breakfast: Pastries (Croissants are a must)

Cereals / Oats

Bread / Toast

Cold meats (Ham, salami)

Cheeses (Cheddar, brie)

Fruits

Juices

Coffee If you are looking for a warm winter breakfast, the continental might not be your best bet of the bunch. Yet, you can add what you want, giving you plenty of options.