Ozempic Meals? Restaurants are shrinking portions to match bite-sized appetites

New York, New York - A self-described foodie , social butterfly, and New Yorker for 20 years, Lina Axmacher has long loved exploring the city's famed restaurant culture.

Patron Lina Axmacher poses at a table with half-sized portions of the brunch tasting for an interview with AFP at Le Petit Village restaurant on December 10, 2025 in New York City. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Then she started Ozempic.

She lost her appetite – "my desire for cocktails and desserts and anything sweet" – and also more than 20 pounds in less than two months.

But "I still wanted to maintain my social lifestyle, and I still wanted to be included in dinners," the Swedish 41-year-old who works in the tequila industry told AFP.

One of her favorite restaurants, Manhattan's Le Petit Village, made that easier: it's among the dining establishments in the city offering smaller portions at lower prices, as the prevalence of medications that reduce hunger, such as Ozempic, grows.

The West Village restaurant decided to shrink a corner of its brunch menu, including French toast and a smoked salmon tartine, not least to accommodate diners on GLP-1s who want to go out but can't eat much.

Approximately one in eight American adults is currently taking drugs from the class of GLP-1 agonists that are increasingly popular for weight loss, according to a November poll by the non-profit health policy tracker KFF. And one in five say they've taken the medications whose brand names include Ozempic and Wegovy – which are also prescribed to manage chronic conditions like diabetes – at some point.

Recently, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced that US authorities had approved Wegovy to be administered in pill form for weight loss, potentially making it even more accessible. Some in the restaurant industry are taking note.

"I was going out and seeing people eat a lot less and take one bite of their food and one sip of their drink, and that was it," said Aristotle Hatzigeorgiou, who owns Clinton Hall, which has five locations across New York.

And on top of that, much of the dishes his kitchens prepared ended up in the trash – "a mass amount of waste," he said.

So he developed the "teeny-weeny mini meal" – for $8, diners get a bite-sized burger, a small portion of fries, and their choice of a 3-oz beer, martini, or glass of wine. It's a stark contrast to some of the beer hall's other offerings, which include a "doughnut grilled cheese" and a "fondue burger."

But the mini-meal has proven a hit, Hatzigeorgiou said, not only for those dropping weight but for those cutting costs.

"I think people are definitely strapped with rents going up and inflation," said the restaurant owner.

Offering "a cheaper option to come out," he said, has "been working."