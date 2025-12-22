The best last-minute Christmas gifts to snag for your loved ones

If you haven't snagged your gifts for the holiday season, it's not too late for these on-the-fly gift ideas!

Rather than apologizing profusely for not gifting your loved ones anything this Christmas due to severe procrastination, opt for one of these four last-minute gift ideas to make spirits bright.

Whether you're on a tight budget or simply haven't had a spare moment to even think about trendy gifts or Christmas altogether, don't fret! There are many gift-giving options still available to you that won't read as if you scrambled through that one overstuffed drawer in your house for a gag gift.

You've successfully procrastinated getting gifts until quite literally the last minute, but know if you show up on Christmas Day empty-handed, you'll be greeted with eye rolls, heavy sighs, and half-hearted, "No worries." We all know the reason for the season isn't the gifts, but that doesn't make it any less awkward to be the odd man out.

Concert tickets

There's nothing like live music, and concert tickets make the perfect present for a loved one. If you know their favorite music artists, run a quick Google search to see if they're on tour and stopping either in their city or somewhere close to it. Perhaps there's a band you and a loved one both vibe to that's coming through either of your cities!

If concerts aren't their thing, snag some tickets to a sporting event or movie tickets to a bougie, full-service movie theater. Since most tickets are mobile-only, you might want to pick up – or make – a Christmas card for them to toss a printed version of the ticket receipt and a note into to further clue them in.

Cameo videos

If you want to have something to show for on Christmas Day that's a bit more innovative and highly personalized, check out Cameo – an online service that lets people hire celebrities or well-known influencers of sorts to create personalized videos.

Though most celebrities have a seven-day turnaround time, you can search through the personalities who promise a 24-hour delivery, including The Office star Brian Baumgartner and Harry Potter alum James Phelps.

Merch

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" like a printed-out image of their favorite artists' merch you didn't quite order in time for a pre-Christmas Day delivery, but still managed to purchase it before meeting up with friends and family.

However, a piece of paper indicating the best is yet to come in the form of overpriced band T-shirts, hoodies, or sweats will undoubtedly cause a smile to emerge on their face. After all, music fans love band or artist merch – especially when they don't have to pay for it.

Gift cards

Some people have a serious beef with gift cards and their lack of creativity. In reality, it's arguably the most thoughtful gift you can grace someone with.



Rather than spending money on something you think is stellar only to watch someone else unwrap it in quite the underwhelmed manner, give them the gift of choice at their favorite stores.

The best part about these gifts is the fact that you don't have to face the pre-holiday pandemonium to purchase any of them. If that's not a Christmas miracle, we don't know what is.