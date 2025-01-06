What is Damp January? How to put a fresh spin on popular New Year's resolution

Culver City, California - Each New Year spurs a wave of resolutions to commit to, with one of the most popular among them being "Dry January," AKA laying off the alcohol. But if that's proving too tough, TikTok has a solution.

TikTok users are looking to cut down on their alcohol intake with "Damp January." © Collage: Unsplash/@mdisc & Screenshot/TikTok/@hannahg11

As many look to adopt a more sober lifestyle, Dry January is often the first choice to kick off the year on the right foot.

But quitting alcohol for an entire month can sometimes prove a bit too tough, leading most to abandon the resolution long before the month is up.



A new idea that's gaining steam on social media? Damp January.



Rather than eliminating alcohol entirely, this iteration looks to cut back instead.

Many TikTok creators have reported finding more success adopting Damp January than Dry, which has allowed them to reduce their alcohol intake and reevaluate their relationship with drinking.

Instead of throwing in the towel and going back to heavy drinking tendencies after a failed Dry January, the alternative plan can help drinkers adopt a healthier approach to alcohol in moderation and reduce the damaging effects of binge drinking.

Though many take the concept pretty seriously, others have poked fun at the TikTokification and trendiness of a fairly basic concept.