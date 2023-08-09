Drones to monitor NYC beaches for sharks after gruesome attack

New York, New York - City officials, responding to the first shark attack in 70 years on Rockaway Beach, near New York City's JFK International Airport, announced the arrival on Wednesday of daily seaside drones to monitor local shorelines for potential predators.

The effort follows the gruesome Monday attack on a 65-year-old woman, with Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeiffer announcing the drones will fly over Rockaway Beach in Queens, Coney Island in Brooklyn, and Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

"We're working together with the Parks Department and the NYPD (New York Police Department) to make this a safe place to swim," he said.

"And we're using technology to protect lives."

On Tuesday, he said, there was a reported shark sighting in the Rockaways, but the beach was already shuttered for swimming after the Monday attack that left victim Tatyana Koltunyuk hospitalized when a predator tore into her leg about 50 feet from shore.