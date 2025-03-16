St. Patrick's Day NYC: The best bars and pub crawls to celebrate in New York City

New York, New York – It's easy being green in New York City , and in fighting Irish spirit, the festivities will be going "New York Strong" for the green-clad holiday.

The NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade and the city's bar festivities are upon us once again. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/loreleynyc & IMAGO/ZUMA Press

The Big Apple is once again pulling out the shamrocks and the pot 'o golds, because St. Patrick's Day celebrations are upon us.

With its deep roots of Irish immigrants, NYC is home to the most Irish bars and restaurants in the US, and hosts the largest annual St Patrick’s Day Parade in the country.

The 2025 parade will kick off on Monday, March 17, 2024. Paying homage to the death of St. Patrick, Ireland's most popular patron saint, the procession starts at 44th Street and will march up Fifth Avenue, past the famed St. Patrick's Cathedral at 50th Street, to end at 80th Street – the site of the American Irish Historical Society.

If you'd rather steer clear of the throngs of marchers and spectators, there are plenty of bars celebrating in holiday style throughout the weekend beforehand, complete with SantaCon-esque bar crawls to boot. Here's our picks for how to get greenified in NYC this St. Patrick's Day.