New York crane collapse injures commuters in dramatic Hudson Yards fall

New York, New York – A high-rise crane partially collapsed in New York's busy Midtown area of Manhattan on Wednesday, slamming into an adjacent building and sending concrete debris crashing to the street.

Witnesses captured video of the crane falling Wednesday morning in New York City, near Hudson Yards in Midtown Manhattan. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@jimmy_farring

Four civilians and two firefighters suffered minor injuries when the construction crane's arm collapsed shortly before 7:30 AM after a fire broke out in its operating car, officials said.

Dramatic video footage posted on social media showed the arm smashing into a glass skyscraper across the road as residents ran for their lives to escape the falling debris.

The incident occurred in the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street, near the Hudson Yards complex.

Mayor Eric Adams said the accident could have been much worse.

"We were extremely lucky this morning," he told reporters.

New York City Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Pfeifer said the crane was lifting 16 tons of concrete when its cables became weakened by the blaze.

He said the crane operator saw the fire and tried to extinguish it, but the flames overwhelmed him and he had to leave the crane.

"The crane operator was able to get out and is safe," Pfeifer told reporters.

The fire department said it was investigating the incident on the west side of Manhattan.