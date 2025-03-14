New York St. Patrick's Day Parade: How to watch and stream

New York, New York - St. Paddy's Day is here again, and the Big Apple is ready to revel! Here's how to catch the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City in-person or virtually.

Around 1 million spectators take in the S. Patrick's Day Parade in-person in New York City. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Next week, millions around the world are starting their weeks off strong by celebrating St. Patrick's Day!

The 264th New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Monday, March 17.

It will run from 11 AM ET until 3 PM, beginning on Fifth Ave at 44th St and ending over on Fifth Ave at 79th St.

The New York parade is the biggest Saint Patrick's Day parade in the world, drawing around 1 million spectators each year.

Participants flock from across the US and worldwide to march, including bands, bagpipers, dancers, firefighters, military groups, police associations, and Irish social and cultural clubs.

Those who want to watch it live and in-person can try to snag a spot early along 5th. Pro tip: uptown will likely be less crowded!