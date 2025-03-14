New York St. Patrick's Day Parade: How to watch and stream
New York, New York - St. Paddy's Day is here again, and the Big Apple is ready to revel! Here's how to catch the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City in-person or virtually.
Next week, millions around the world are starting their weeks off strong by celebrating St. Patrick's Day!
The 264th New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Monday, March 17.
It will run from 11 AM ET until 3 PM, beginning on Fifth Ave at 44th St and ending over on Fifth Ave at 79th St.
The New York parade is the biggest Saint Patrick's Day parade in the world, drawing around 1 million spectators each year.
Participants flock from across the US and worldwide to march, including bands, bagpipers, dancers, firefighters, military groups, police associations, and Irish social and cultural clubs.
Those who want to watch it live and in-person can try to snag a spot early along 5th. Pro tip: uptown will likely be less crowded!
How to stream the New York St. Patrick's Day Parade and watch on TV
The 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade will be broadcast live on TV on Monday, March 17th starting at 11 AM on NBC 4 New York.
It can be watched live online at nycstpatricksparade.org and nbcnewyork.com.
The parade can also be streamed through NBC New York on:
- Roku
- Samsung TV Plus
- Xumo Play
- PlayCozi
- Peacock
Amazon Fire TV Channels
- Google TV - Look for the channel name in the guide
- Freevee - Look for News4 programming in the news section
- TCL
- Local Now - look under the My City section on the channel guide
Check here for instructions on NBC’s streaming channels.
Will you be tuning in?
When was the first St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City?
The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade is older than the US, and most things in the Big Apple. But how did the tradition start?
The first celebration to mark Saint Patrick's Day in New York was said to be held at the Crown and Thistle Tavern in 1756, and the first parade held a few years later on March 17, 1762, according the parade's official website.
It was at first a gathering of both ex-pats from Ireland and former Irish military members serving with the British Army stationed in the US.
Wearing green was banned in Ireland at the time, but at the first parade, marchers could don the color with pride, sing Irish tunes, and play traditional music that reminded them of home.
It has been held every year since.
If you're viewing from the comfort of your couch, here's to whipping up your own Irish soda bread while you're at it!
Cover photo: Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & ANGELA WEISS / AFP