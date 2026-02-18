Ten skiers missing in California avalanche as frantic search underway

Truckee, California - A frantic search was underway Tuesday for 10 back-country skiers missing in an avalanche in the mountains of California , where a huge storm has dumped heavy snow.

A rescue ski team makes its way to the area of an avalanche in the Castle Peak area of Truckee, California, on February 17, 2026. © HANDOUT / NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP

Officials say a group of 16 people – four guides and 12 clients – were caught up in the avalanche on Castle Peak in the Tahoe area late Tuesday morning.

Six have been accounted for, but mountain rescue teams battling treacherous conditions were still trying to reach them while also looking for the others, as snow continued to fall and daylight faded.

"Highly skilled rescue ski teams have departed from both Boreal Mountain Ski Resort and Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center to make their way to the six known survivors, who have been directed to shelter in place as best they can in the conditions," the Nevada County Sheriff's department said.

"Rescue efforts remain in progress now with 46 emergency first responders. Weather conditions remain highly dangerous."

A powerful storm packing several feet of snow was continuing to pummel the Sierra Nevada mountain range, with forecasters warning of white-out conditions.